    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
2023-03-13
75.5000 RUB   +0.43%
Exclusive-China's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week - sources

03/13/2023 | 04:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: China's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week - sources

(Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to travel to Russia to meet his counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said, which would be sooner than previously expected.

Plans for a visit come as China has been offering to broker peace in Ukraine, an effort that has been met with scepticism in the West given China's diplomatic support for Russia.

Russia's Tass news agency reported on Jan. 30 that Putin had invited Xi to visit in the spring. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that a visit to Moscow could take place in April or early May.

China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the possibility of Xi going to Moscow and the Kremlin declined to comment.

No other details were immediately available.

The sources briefed on the matter declined to be identified given the sensitivity of the issue.

China and Russia struck a "no limits" partnership in February of 2022, weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine, and the two sides have continued to reaffirm the strength of their ties.

(Reporting by the Hong Kong, Beijing and Moscow newsrooms; Editing by Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
