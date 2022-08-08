Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:39 2022-08-08 pm EDT
61.6750 RUB   +1.92%
Exclusive-U.S. to send $4.5 billion more to Ukraine for budget needs

08/08/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
National flags of Ukraine and U.S. fly at compound of police training base outside Kiev

(Reuters) - The United States will provide an additional $4.5 billion to Ukraine's government, bringing its total budgetary support since Russia's February invasion to $8.5 billion, the U.S. Agency for International Development said on Monday.

The funding, coordinated with the U.S. Treasury Department through the World Bank, will go to the Ukraine government in tranches, beginning with a $3 billion disbursement in August, USAID, the Agency for International Development, said.

It follows previous transfers of $1.7 billion in July and $1.3 billion in June, USAID said. Washington has also provided billions of dollars in military support, and plans a new $1 billion weapons package shortly.

The U.S. funds are to help the Ukrainian government maintain essential functions, including social and financial assistance for the growing poor population, children with disabilities, and millions of internally displaced persons, as the war drags on.

Ukrainian officials estimate the country faces a $5 billion-a-month fiscal shortfall - or 2.5% of pre-war gross domestic product - due to the cost of the war and declining tax revenues. Economists say that will swell Ukraine's annual deficit to 25% of GDP, compared with 3.5% before the conflict.

The World Bank estimates that 55% of Ukrainians will be living in poverty by the end of 2023 as a result of the war and the large numbers of displaced persons, compared with 2.5% before the start of the war.

USAID said U.S. budget support has enabled the Ukrainian government to keep gas and electricity flowing to hospitals, schools and other critical infrastructure and deliver urgently needed humanitarian supplies to citizens.

The funds have also paid for healthcare workers, teachers and other civil servants.

USAID said robust safeguards had been put in place by the World Bank, along with USAID-funded, third-party watchdogs embedded within the Ukrainian government to make sure the funds are directed where they are meant to go.

"The United States remains committed to supporting Ukraine and its people in the wake of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war," USAID said in a statement.

The injection of fresh cash for Ukraine comes as the war, which Russia calls "a special military operation," stretches into a sixth month, with millions of Ukrainians displaced and authorities warning of likely gas shortages in winter.

USAID is an independent federal agency that receives overall foreign policy guidance from the Secretary of State.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Heather Timmons and Howard Goller)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2022
