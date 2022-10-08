Explosion destroys part of Crimea bridge crucial to Russian war effort

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A blast on the strategic
road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula on
Saturday brought down sections of road taking traffic in one
direction, damaging a crucial supply route for Russian forces in
Ukraine.
The blast on the Kerch bridge, for which Russia did not
immediately assign blame, prompted gleeful messages from
Ukrainian officials but no direct claim of responsibility.
Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and the 19-km
(12-mile) bridge linking it to Russia’s transport network was
opened with great fanfare four years later by President Vladimir
Putin himself.
It now represents a major supply route for the Russian
forces who have taken control of most of southern Ukraine's
Kherson region, and for the naval port of Sevastopol, whose
governor told locals: "Keep calm. Don't panic."
It was not yet clear if the blast was a deliberate attack or
an accident but the damage to such high-profile infrastructure
came at a time when Russia has suffered several battlefield
defeats and could further cloud the Kremlin's messages of
reassurance to the wider Russian public that the conflict is
going to plan.
It also took place a day after Putin's 70th birthday.
The head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council,
Oleksiy Danilov, posted a video of the burning bridge on social
media alongside a video of Marilyn Monroe singing "Happy
birthday, Mr President".
Since the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, Ukrainian
officials have made regular allusions to their desire to destroy
the Kerch bridge, seen in Ukraine as a symbol of Russia's
occupation of Crimea. Ukraine's postal service said on Saturday
it would print a special stamp to commemorate the blast.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Kyiv's reaction to the destruction of civilian infrastructure
"testifies to its terrorist nature".
The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee said a freight
truck had blown up on the bridge's roadway at 6:07 a.m. (0307
GMT), causing seven fuel tanker wagons to catch fire on a train
heading for the peninsula on the bridge's upper level.
It said two spans of road bridge had partially collapsed,
but that the arch spanning the Kerch Strait, the waterway
through which ships travel between the Black Sea and Azov Sea,
was not damaged.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian governor of Crimea, said on
social media that the road bridge was still intact in one
direction, although traffic was suspended while the damage was
assessed.
Images posted on social media showed one half of the roadway
blown away, and the other half still attached, but cracked,
while a train on the upper bridge was engulfed in flames. The
images could not immediately be verified.
Others taken from a distance showed thick smoke pouring from
part of the bridge.
'THE BEGINNING'
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted
a message on Twitter saying the incident was just "the
beginning" but stopped short of saying Ukrainian forces were
responsible for the blast.
"Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything that is
stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by
Russia must be expelled," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote.
Moscow has presented largely Russian-speaking Crimea as a
historic and cherished part of Russia and, especially this year,
one where Russians could holiday in large numbers, supposedly
safe from the war.
Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy
administrator of the Kherson region, said the bridge incident
"will not affect the army supply very much".
"But there will be problems with logistics for Crimea," he
added in a post on social media.
Mykola Bielieskov of the Ukrainian Institute of Strategic
Studies, which advises the presidency in Kyiv, said the Kerch
bridge was irreplaceable for Russia's invasion forces, and if it
were severed, "the whole Russian southern front will crumble
quickly and easily".
Although Moscow's forces have seized a stretch of
coastal Ukraine linking the Kherson region and Crimea to Russia,
Bielieskov said the transport connections there were poor, and
that Russia had preferred to send reinforcements to Kherson
along the more circuitous route of the bridge into Crimea.
Russian Railways said trains heading for Crimea would be
subject to extra checks, and that it was working with the
government to find the "best way to deliver goods to the
peninsula".
In a video message Aksyonov, the Crimea governor, said he
wanted to "assure Crimeans that the Republic of Crimea is fully
provided with fuel and food. We have more than a month's worth
of fuel, and more than two months' worth of food".
The Russian governor of Sevastopol, which has separate
territorial status in Crimea as home to the Black Sea fleet,
also sought to reassure locals.
"We are not cut off from the mainland!" Mikhail Razvozzhayev
posted on Telegram. "Keep calm. Don't panic."
