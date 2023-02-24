External backers pour billions into Ukraine to counter war damage

KYIV/LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Pictures of devastation
in Ukraine following Russia's invasion have sparked urgent
questions over how its reconstruction can be paid for. But
before they can even begin to be answered, Kyiv is seeking
billions just to ride out this year.
After a 30% contraction in its economy in 2022, Ukraine will
need $38 billion by the end of year to cover its budget deficit
alone.
"We need these funds for critical costs: funding of salaries
and pensions, education and medicine," Prime Minister Denys
Shmyhal told a recent government meeting.
"For economic stability and a successful fight against the
enemy, Ukraine needs more help."
On top of that, Kyiv has said it will need $17 billion this
year for urgent energy repairs and de-mining, and rebuilding
some of its critical infrastructure.
The European Union is expected to provide the lion's share
of funds, at $18 billion, to cover the budget deficit. U.S.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stepped up calls on Thursday for
increased financial support to Ukraine as the United States
readies an additional $10 billion in economic assistance.
Kyiv has yet to identify sources of funding to meet those
additional costs.
It is now pressing for a multibillion-dollar borrowing
programme from the International Monetary Fund, with Prime
Minister Denys Shmyhal saying he hopes to agree a $15 billion
multi-year program. IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on
Tuesday lending to Ukraine could be "sizeable".
The fund approved a four-month monitoring program for
Ukraine in December aimed at maintaining economic stability and
helping promote donor financing, which should eventually pave
the way towards "a possible full-fledged IMF-supported program",
it said.
The scope of an IMF program is a source of ongoing debate.
This is complicated by the premise that IMF financing is
extended to countries that have the "institutional and political
capacity and commitment to implement" a fund program, and
generally does not include countries at war.
In the past 12 months, Ukraine has received $36.4 billion
from external sources, of which nearly 60% were concessional
loans and the remainder grants, according to ministry of finance
data.
Washington was Kyiv's top lender, providing nearly $13
billion in grants over the period, while the European Union
extended just over $11 billion in a mix of grants and loans.
Number three was the IMF, with the Washington-based lender
providing $2.7 billion.
PRIVATE SECTOR
Aside from help on a national level, a number of
multilateral lenders focussed on extending financing to the
private sector have also helped shore up Ukrainian firms since
the start of the year.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
deployed some 1.7 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to Ukraine for
investments in vital infrastructure, energy and food security
and support for the private sector in 2022.
This included providing hundreds of millions to Ukraine's
railway company Ukrzaliznytsia, power grid operator Ukrenergo
and gas firm Naftogaz, as well as private sector companies.
The lender says it is on track to take the total amount to 3
billion euros by the end of 2023.
The World Bank's private investment arm, the International
Finance Corp (IFC), also signed off a plan for a $2 billion
support package in December, which foresees the lender
co-financing in equal measure with governments.
It did not give details of the governments potentially
involved, nor on the timetable for funds to be released.
Lisa Kaestner, regional manager for Ukraine at the IFC, said
the lender was looking for projects in the transportation and
communications sector, as well as agribusiness, as Ukrainians
work to resurrect businesses disrupted by war.
"Understanding the risk is really challenging," Kaestner
told Reuters. "But to me, one of the surprises has been how the
private sector has been so resilient."
Both the IFC and EBRD are also among investors in a fund
managed by private equity firm Horizon Capital, which in turn
invests in tech and export oriented businesses in Ukraine and
Moldova. The fund had raised $125 million in a first closing in
September, and plans to reach $200 million soon.
Ukraine's costs will only mount from here. The Kyiv School
of Economics last month estimated the total amount of damage the
war had caused to the country's infrastructure had risen to $138
billion.
The cost of rebuilding will be dramatically higher.
In September, the World Bank estimated rebuilding the
country could cost nearly $350 billion. That was before major
bombing campaigns by Russia launched in October, and experts
predict this number will multiply when the lender publishes its
updated assessment in April.
Arup Banerji, World Bank country director for Ukraine, said
the nation will need continued financial support going forward.
"An economically weak Ukraine is also militarily weak. If
there's hyperinflation, the economy's going under," said
Banerji.
"Supporting Ukraine now is critical to avoid a devastating
humanitarian crisis and to strengthen Ukraine for what it's
doing for the rest of the world."
