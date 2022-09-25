Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:18 2022-09-25 pm EDT
57.0500 RUB   +0.32%
04:15pIn Moldova, thousands in new call for government's resignation
RE
02:27pEyes on Belgium as some EU states push for Russian diamond ban
RE
01:40pRUSSIA : annexed areas of Ukraine to get Moscow's 'full protection'
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Eyes on Belgium as some EU states push for Russian diamond ban

09/25/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Diamonds are pictured during an official presentation by diamond producer Alrosa in Moscow

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union must stop importing diamonds from Russia, five of the bloc's 27 countries said in a joint proposal seen by Reuters, as the EU prepares new sanctions against Moscow for waging war against Ukraine.

The EU, which has so far implemented six rounds of sanctions since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, needs unanimity to agree any such ban that Belgium - home to the world's biggest diamond trading hub Antwerp - has rejected in the past.

The bloc was spurred into fresh action after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial military mobilisation last week and moved to annex parts of eastern Ukraine.

The EU's executive European Commission is expected to present a formal proposal for more sanctions to member states this week.

Poland, Ireland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia proposed introducing a retaliatory ban on imports of diamonds from Russia, where Alrosa is the world's largest producer of rough gems.

The Antwerp World Diamond Centre said sanctions would take away some 30% of business and benefit rival trade hubs, adding clients should be allowed to decide themselves if they wanted Russian gems.

Belgium's foreign ministry and the diplomatic representation to the EU did not respond to requests for comment.

But on Sept. 14, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo told an international diamonds conference that such a ban would be a "huge loss" and would hurt an industry accounting for 5% of Belgium's exports and supporting some 30,000 jobs.

An EU official and a diplomat involved in preparations of new measures against Russia said, however, that Belgium was now expected to lift its veto.

Following the Commission's proposal on new sanctions, diplomats and ministers will negotiate until they reach consensus, failing which the matter goes to the 27 national leaders when they meet in Prague on Oct.6-7.

(Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Gabriela Baczynska and Philip Blenkinsop


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:15pIn Moldova, thousands in new call for government's resignation
RE
02:27pEyes on Belgium as some EU states push for Russian diamond ban
RE
01:40pRUSSIA : annexed areas of Ukraine to get Moscow's 'full protection'
RE
12:17pPolice clash with people opposed to mobilisation in Russia's Dagestan
RE
11:52aU.S. warns Putin of 'catastrophic' consequences if nuclear weapons used in Ukraine
RE
09:24aBRITISH PM TRUSS : don't listen to Putin's sabre-rattling on Ukraine
RE
08:58aPolish venue cancels Roger Waters gigs after Ukraine comments
RE
08:12aGermany's RWE and UAE's ADNOC ink LNG deal as Scholz visits Gulf
RE
08:12aGermany inks LNG deal as chancellor visits Gulf to secure energy
RE
07:15aRussia says Ukraine tried to attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant with 'kamikaze drones'
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish