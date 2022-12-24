Facade all that remains of bombed Mariupol theater

Reuters reporters who visited the Russian-controlled city on Saturday (December 24) were able to confirm that authorities have begun demolishing and clearing what is left of the building.

Ukrainian officials denounced the demolition as a bid to cover up hundreds of deaths in a March 16 bombardment and to wipe out Ukrainian culture.

Russian officials said it is part of plans to rebuild the theater in a city firmly under their control.

The bombing of the theater was part of a protracted Russian siege of the southern port city, seen as critical to Russian supply lines.

Civilians had taken refuge in the theater and the Russian word for "Children" had been painted on the ground.

Ukrainian officials said at least 300 people were killed during the Russian bombing, though some estimates said the toll was higher.

Russia denied hitting the theatre deliberately.