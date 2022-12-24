Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Facade all that remains of bombed Mariupol theater

12/24/2022 | 12:54pm EST
STORY: It once was the cultural heart of the city but today Mariupol's Drama Theater is reduced to a roofless, rubble-filled shell.

Reuters reporters who visited the Russian-controlled city on Saturday (December 24) were able to confirm that authorities have begun demolishing and clearing what is left of the building.

Ukrainian officials denounced the demolition as a bid to cover up hundreds of deaths in a March 16 bombardment and to wipe out Ukrainian culture.

Russian officials said it is part of plans to rebuild the theater in a city firmly under their control.

The bombing of the theater was part of a protracted Russian siege of the southern port city, seen as critical to Russian supply lines.

Civilians had taken refuge in the theater and the Russian word for "Children" had been painted on the ground.

Ukrainian officials said at least 300 people were killed during the Russian bombing, though some estimates said the toll was higher.

Russia denied hitting the theatre deliberately.


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:51pRemember the war weary and the poor, pope urges on Christmas Eve
RE
02:36pSanctions to help cut Belarus GDP by 4% in 2022, says PM - Interfax
RE
01:37pUkraine will create its own Christmas miracle, Zelenskiy says in defiant message
RE
01:05pUkrainian servicemen mark Christmas in Bakhmut
RE
12:54pFacade all that remains of bombed Mariupol theater
RE
09:04aUkraine says Russian strike kills at least 7 in Kherson 'for pleasure'
RE
05:47aFinland asks Russia to guarantee safety of Moscow embassy
RE
05:10aCyprus Church picks theologian and chemistry teacher as new leader
RE
03:09aJapan firms to stop insuring ships in all Russian waters -Nikkei
RE
02:15aPutin tells Russian defense industry to up its game
RE
More news
