Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:09 2022-08-07 am EDT
60.8000 RUB    0.00%
10:55aTemperatures rise as France tackles its worst drought on record
RE
10:21aUkraine investigating over 25,000 possible war crimes
RE
09:37aUkraine probing almost 26,000 suspected war crimes cases -prosecutor
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-Five facts about Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

08/07/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant near Enerhodar

(Reuters) - The Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine is a focus of attention in the war after Kyiv accused Russia of shelling the plant again and damaging radiation sensors. The plant, in Russian-controlled territory, was also shelled on Friday. Moscow blames Ukrainian forces for the strikes.

Below are five facts about Europe's largest nuclear facility.

* Zaporizhzhia is the largest of Ukraine's four nuclear power plants, which together provide about half the country's electricity.

* Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine was the first time war has broken out in a country with such a large and established nuclear power programme, the International Atomic Energy Agency says.

* Zaporizhzhia's six units each have a net capacity of 950 Megawatts electric, or a total of 5.7 Gigawatts electric, according to an IAEA database. The first unit was connected to the grid in 1984, and the last in 1995.

* The plant is of strategic importance to Russia because it is only about 200 km (125 miles) from Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. The plant was captured by Russian forces in the opening stage of the war but it is still run by its Ukrainian technicians.

* Shells hit a high-voltage power line at the facility on Friday, prompting its operators to disconnect a reactor despite no radioactive leak being detected.

($1 = 1.9211 marka)

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:55aTemperatures rise as France tackles its worst drought on record
RE
10:21aUkraine investigating over 25,000 possible war crimes
RE
09:37aUkraine probing almost 26,000 suspected war crimes cases -prosecutor
RE
09:36aUkraine probing almost 26,000 suspected war crimes cases - prosecutor
RE
08:05aAmnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine
RE
08:01aAmnesty regrets 'distress' caused by report rebuking Ukraine
RE
07:44aPope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
RE
07:44aPope hails departure of Ukrainian grain ships as 'sign of hope'
RE
07:28aUkraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
RE
06:51aFour cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish