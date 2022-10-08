Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:20 2022-10-08 am EDT
62.1500 RUB   +1.97%
10:31aFactbox-The bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula
RE
10:13aBlast damages prestige Crimea bridge crucial to Russia's Ukraine war
RE
08:43aMusk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions
RE
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox-The bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula

10/08/2022 | 10:31am EDT
A helicopter drops water to extinguish fuel tanks ablaze on the Kerch bridge in the Kerch Strait, Crimea

LONDON (Reuters) - The road-and-rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula was damaged in a powerful blast on Saturday, hitting a crucial supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine. Following are key facts about the bridge.

CRIMEA AND RUSSIA LINK

The 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait is the only direct link between the transport network of Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The bridge was a flagship project for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who opened it himself for road traffic with great fanfare by driving a truck across in 2018.

It consists of a separate roadway and railway, both supported by concrete stilts, which give way to a wider span held by steel arches at the point where ships pass between the Black Sea and the smaller Azov Sea.

The structure was built, at a reported cost of $3.6 billion, by a firm belonging to Arkady Rotenberg, a close ally and former judo partner of Putin.

WHY IT MATTERS

The bridge is crucial for the supply of fuel, food and other products to Crimea, where the port of Sevastopol is the historic home base of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

It also became a major supply route for Russian forces after Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, sending forces from Crimea to seize most of southern Ukraine's Kherson region and some of the adjoining Zaporizhzhia province.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Saturday that those troops could be fully supplied by existing land and sea routes.

WHAT HAS BEEN DESTROYED

The blast on Saturday brought down sections of road taking traffic in one direction.

Traffic was initially suspended after the incident but by Saturday evening cars and buses were allowed to start crossing the bridge in alternating directions on the remaining intact lanes, while heavy goods vehicles waited to cross by ferry.

Russian officials said railway traffic would resume on Saturday evening.

The span through which ships pass the strait was not damaged.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish