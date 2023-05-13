STORY: "Everyone is happy, and it's just a great vibe, where ever you go. So that's why I just love it," said the 26 year old from London.

The city in northern England is hosting the annual song contest on behalf of 2022 winner Ukraine, which was not able to stage it, as is customary, because of Russia's invasion.

The 26 competing acts span musical styles from ballads to heavy rock to rap, starting with Austria's Teya & Salena performing "Who The Hell is Edgar?", a pounding track inspired by 19th century writer Edgar Allan Poe.

The winner is decided by a combination of points awarded by juries and viewers in each competing country, plus for the first time, viewers in other countries, who will carry the weight of one participating country.