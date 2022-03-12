Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Fighting rages near Kyiv, fears for evacuations

03/12/2022 | 12:07pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Air raid sirens, gunfire and explosions at dawn. Fighting raged outside Kyiv on Saturday (March 12).

And Ukrainian officials said heavy shelling and threats of Russian air attacks were endangering attempted evacuations of desperate civilians from encircled towns and cities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia was sending in new troops after Ukrainian forces had put 31 of its battalion tactical groups out of action. He said they were Russia's largest army losses in decades.

He gave no details and neither statement could be verified.

Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase and hit an ammunition depot in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted the local mayor as saying.

This is what's left of the village of Byshiv, outside Kyiv, after a bombing raid.

Most Russian ground forces are 16 miles from Kyiv centre, according to Britain's defense ministry. It says Moscow could attack the capital in a few days.

The cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remained encircled under heavy Russian shelling, it said.

The governor of Chernihiv, around 100 miles northeast of Kyiv, gave this video update in front of the ruins of its Ukraine Hotel, which he said had been hit on Saturday.

"There is no such hotel any more," Viacheslav Chaus says, wiping tears from his eyes. "But Ukraine itself still exists, and it will prevail."

Moscow has denied targeting civilians.

Zelenskiy also said he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about pressuring Russia to release the mayor of the city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, whom Ukraine says was kidnapped on Friday by Russian forces.

Russia hasn't commented on his fate.

Russia's defense ministry released this video of what it said was its military on the move in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said his country could not stop fighting but was upholding a ceasefire around an agreed humanitarian corridor out of the southern port of Mariupol, which has been under an almost two-week siege, and called on Russia to do the same.

Moscow has previously blamed Kyiv for failed evacuations.

Putin launched the invasion on Feb. 24 in a what Moscow calls a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine.

It has been near universally condemned around the world and drawn tough Western sanctions on Russia.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:02aGermany to take 2,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova
RE
09:39aMost Ukrainian businesses not operating since Russian invasion, Zelenskiy says
RE
08:57aPutin briefed French and German leaders on Russia-Ukraine talks -Kremlin
RE
08:41aPutin briefed French and German leaders on Russia-Ukraine talks -Kremlin
RE
07:32aSwiss banks giving hourly reports on frozen Russian assets -minister
RE
07:31aRussia's Nornickel has new routes for palladium supplies -Potanin tells RBC
RE
06:31aTom Odell sings for Ukrainian refugees at Romanian station
RE
06:29aFrance, UK, Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands
RE
06:27aGermany discussed energy cooperation with Qatar
RE
05:21aFrance, UK and Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish