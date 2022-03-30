Log in
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Finland resumes freight rail link to Russia

03/30/2022 | 05:40am EDT
COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Finland's national railway operator VR Group will resume freight services between Helsinki and Saint Petersburg in Russia on March 30, but passenger services will remain suspended, it said on Wednesday.

The operator had halted the service as a result of UK sanctions against Russian Railways, but it was later clarified that the sanctions do not apply to VR Group's contracts, it said in a statement.

Passenger services between the two countries, which were suspended on Monday until further notice, will remain closed. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2022
