Finland resumes freight rail link to Russia

COPENHAGEN, March 30 (Reuters) - Finland's national railway
operator VR Group will resume freight services between Helsinki
and Saint Petersburg in Russia on March 30, but passenger
services will remain suspended, it said on Wednesday.
The operator had halted the service as a result of UK
sanctions against Russian Railways, but it was later clarified
that the sanctions do not apply to VR Group's contracts, it said
in a statement.
Passenger services between the two countries, which were
suspended on Monday until further notice, will remain closed.
