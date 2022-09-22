Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:14 2022-09-22 am EDT
60.5000 RUB   -1.73%
03:27aEastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe stop, flows via Ukraine stable
RE
03:23aAnalysis-As Putin escalates Ukraine war, China stands awkwardly by him
RE
03:04aFinland says traffic on border with Russia increasing
RE
Summary 
Summary

Finland says traffic on border with Russia increasing

09/22/2022 | 03:04am EDT
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Traffic arriving at Finland's eastern border with Russia has "intensified" during the night, the Finnish Border Guard said early on Thursday, while adding that the situation was under control.

Finland is closely monitoring the situation in its neighbour following President Vladimir Putin's order of military mobilisation, defence minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Wednesday.

"The number clearly has picked up," the Finnish border guard's head of international affairs Matti Pitkaniitty told Reuters.

"It is an exceptional number in the sense that it clearly is busier," he said, adding that the situation was under control and border guards were ready at nine checkpoints.

Putin's announcement, made in an early-morning television address on Wednesday, raised fears that some men of fighting age would not be allowed to leave the country and prompted one-way flights out of Russia to sell out fast.

Wednesday's number of people crossing the border was, however, lower than during the weekend, according to Pitkaniitty.

He said 4,824 Russians arrived in Finland via the eastern border on Wednesday, up from the 3,133 a week earlier.

In northern Norway, there had been no changes in the number of Russians crossing into the Nordic country, a police official told Reuters.

"No changes," Soelve Solheim, section leader for operational immigration control at Finnmark police, told Reuters.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, Essi Lehto and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
