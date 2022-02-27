Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Finland sends defence material to Ukraine, considers sending weapons

02/27/2022 | 11:47am EST
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland is considering whether to send weapons to Ukraine directly, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said on Sunday, in what would be a departure from its long-standing policy of not allowing weapons to be exported to war zones.

The minister also said that Finland, which is not a NATO member and shares a long border with Russia, had given the green light to Estonia to send previously Finnish-owned field guns to Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed to EU foreign ministers that EU funds are used to send weapons and fuel to Ukraine.

Asked if Finland would send weapons to Ukraine directly, Kaikkonen said: "We have not ruled that out."

Finland will send defence equipment to Ukraine, including 2,000 bulletproof vests, 2,000 helmets, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical care stations, a government statement said.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)


© Reuters 2022
