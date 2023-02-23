Advanced search
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Finland to send three Leopard tanks to Ukraine

02/23/2023 | 05:45am EST
HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland will send three Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, the Finnish defence ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Kyiv secured pledges from Western supporters of modern battlefield tanks to help fend off Russia's invasion, as Moscow is trying to make incremental advances in eastern Ukraine.

Finnish president Sauli Niinisto in January said Finland would participate in a European donation of battle tanks, adding that Finland's contribution would "not be very numerous".

Finland, which shares a 1,300-km border with Russia, has slightly fewer than 200 Leopard 2 tanks.

The value of Finland's newest defence aid package to Ukraine will amount to 160 million euros ($169 million), including the three Leopards and training related to their use, the ministry said.

($1 = 0.9444 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Essi Lehto, editing by Anna Ringstrom)


