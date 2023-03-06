Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:23:17 06/03/2023 GMT
75.2500 RUB   -0.56%
11:34aUkraine appoints new top anti-corruption investigator
RE
11:19aFistfight erupts in Georgia parliament over 'Russian-inspired' foreign agent law
RE
11:00aSoftBank's Arm aims to raise at least $8 billion in U.S. IPO, sources say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Fistfight erupts in Georgia parliament over 'Russian-inspired' foreign agent law

03/06/2023 | 11:19am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TBILISI (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Georgia engaged in fistfights on Monday as a parliamentary committee debated a controversial law that would regulate "foreign agents" which critics say is modelled on draconian legislation in neighbouring Russia.

Video from inside the parliament building in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, showed a brief but violent brawl between lawmakers after the chairman of the chamber's legal affairs committee appeared to strike the leader of the United National Movement opposition party, which opposes the law.

The governing Georgian Dream bloc last month announced that it supported the legislation, which still needs to pass other approval stages before it can become law.

The law would require organisations receiving more than 20% of their funding from overseas to register as "foreign agents", and submit to monitoring by the justice ministry, or face hefty fines.

Critics have compared it to a 2012 Russian law, which has been steadily expanded since and used to crack down on Russia's civil society and independent media. They have cast the law as symbolic of an authoritarian shift in Georgia.

Irakli Pavlenishvili, a civil rights activist and opposition politician said: "The Russian legislation that now is proposed in parliament is against Georgia's national interests, against our European aspirations".

"The whole international community and Georgian community is agreed on this topic".

Independent Caucasus news site OC-Media quoted Irakli Beraia, a lawmaker from the ruling Georgian Dream party, calling opponents of the law "spies". The party says it remains committed to one day joining the European Union.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has said she will veto the law, which she has said will endanger Georgia's hopes of joining the European Union and NATO. Parliament can override a presidential veto.

Last month, more than 60 civil society organisations and media outlets said they would not comply with the legislation if it becomes law.

(Reporting by Felix Light; Editing by Andrew Osborn)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:34aUkraine appoints new top anti-corruption investigator
RE
11:19aFistfight erupts in Georgia parliament over 'Russian-inspired' foreign agent law
RE
11:00aSoftBank's Arm aims to raise at least $8 billion in U.S. IPO, sources say
RE
10:54aRussia says it thwarts Ukraine-backed murder plot against nationalist tycoon
RE
10:50aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Amur to pay dividends after disposal completi..
AN
10:49aFall of Bakhmut would not mean Russia has turned tide of war - Pentagon chief
RE
10:32aAmur Minerals shares soar on disposal of Kun-Manie project
AN
10:09aRussian rouble strengthens before finance ministry cuts FX sales
RE
09:54aPKN Orlen to Demand Damages from Russia for Oil Deliveries Suspension, CEO Says
MT
09:37aRussia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral