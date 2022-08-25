Foreigners' share in Russia's OFZ bonds rises in July as market shrinks

Foreign investors are unable to withdraw funds from Russia as Russian authorities put restrictions on capital withdrawal and banned non-residents from selling Russian securities after Moscow started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Russian finance ministry plans to resume domestic borrowing via OFZ bonds in September, having suspended the issuance of these bonds, which it uses to plug budget holes, in February amid increased market volatility.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)