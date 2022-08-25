Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:07 2022-08-25 am EDT
60.0930 RUB   +0.48%
Foreigners' share in Russia's OFZ bonds rises in July as market shrinks

08/25/2022 | 09:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows rolled Russian rouble banknotes on a table in Warsaw

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The share of foreign investors among holders of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds rose to 17.9% in July from to 17.6% in June, its lowest since late 2012, as the overall market size shrank by 2.5% over one month, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Foreign investors are unable to withdraw funds from Russia as Russian authorities put restrictions on capital withdrawal and banned non-residents from selling Russian securities after Moscow started what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Russian finance ministry plans to resume domestic borrowing via OFZ bonds in September, having suspended the issuance of these bonds, which it uses to plug budget holes, in February amid increased market volatility.

(Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09:11aForeigners' share in Russia's OFZ bonds rises in July as market shrinks
RE
09:09aCiti to Start Closing Consumer, Commercial Banking Business in Russia
MT
09:08aOil Steady Even as OPEC Continues to Mull Cutting Production Quotas
MT
08:55aING on What to Expect at The ECB's September Meeting
MT
08:54aYara cuts cast doubt on Europe's fertiliser production
RE
08:53aStocks, euro edge higher as markets await Jackson Hole signals
RE
08:51aYara cuts cast doubt on Europe's fertiliser production
RE
08:39aCitigroup Expects $170 Million in Costs to Wind Down Russian Consumer, Commercial Banki..
MT
08:38aRussia's sunflower oil export tax to decline in September
RE
08:20aMorgan Stanley Now Sees A Slightly Deeper Eurozone Recession Starting in Q4, A Slower A..
MT
More news
