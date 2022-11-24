Four dead in shooting at shopping centre in southern Russia - agencies

TASS said the four dead included the gunman. Local prosecutors were sent to the scene to open an investigation.

Footage circulating on social media showed a man firing as he walked down a street. At the end of the video he fires from close range at someone lying on the ground. Reuters was unable to verify the footage.

Krymsk is a small city in Russia's southern Krasnodar region near the Crimean peninsula, which Russia unilaterally annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)