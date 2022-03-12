France, UK and Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany
warned Russia on Saturday that its demands to have its trade
guaranteed with Iran risked the collapse of an almost-completed
nuclear deal.
"Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain
assurances that are separate to the JCPOA," France, Britain and
Germany - the so-called E3 European parties to the 2015 JCPOA
accord with Iran - said in a joint statement, referring to
Russia's last-minute demands.
(Reporting by John Irish
Writing by Gus Trompiz
Editing by Mark Potter)