  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

France, UK and Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands

03/12/2022 | 05:21am EST
PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany warned Russia on Saturday that its demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran risked the collapse of an almost-completed nuclear deal.

"Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA," France, Britain and Germany - the so-called E3 European parties to the 2015 JCPOA accord with Iran - said in a joint statement, referring to Russia's last-minute demands. (Reporting by John Irish Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
