France, UK and Germany say Iran deal could collapse on Russian demands

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France, Britain and Germany warned Russia on Saturday that its demands to have its trade guaranteed with Iran risked the collapse of an almost-completed nuclear deal.

"Nobody should seek to exploit JCPOA negotiations to obtain assurances that are separate to the JCPOA," France, Britain and Germany - the so-called E3 European parties to the 2015 JCPOA accord with Iran - said in a joint statement, referring to Russia's last-minute demands. (Reporting by John Irish Writing by Gus Trompiz Editing by Mark Potter)