    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
France's L'Oreal to close stores, e-commerce sites in Russia

03/08/2022 | 11:17am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French cosmetics group L'Oreal in the western Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret

PARIS (Reuters) - L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics group, said on Tuesday it would temporarily close its own stores, its directly operated counters in department stores and its e-commerce sites in Russia, in reaction to Moscow's invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

The French company, which strongly condemns Russia's military action, also said it would also suspend all industrial and national media investments in Russia.

(Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:20aEuro rises from 22-month lows on reported EU bond issuance plans
RE
11:15aSwedish PM rejects opposition calls to consider joining NATO
RE
11:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Battery ETFs under pressure on rising prices of materials
TI
11:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Industrials metals defy "no-fly zone" as prices soar
TI
11:11aOver 60 Ukrainian hospitals out of action after Russian attacks - health minister
RE
11:11aItaly's Salvini challenged over Putin praise in Polish visit
RE
11:09aGermany vetoes nuclear power extension, aims for LNG terminal in 2024
RE
11:08aMeta -notified private instagram accounts in ukraine and russia…
RE
11:07aMeta -also not showing such instagram accounts based in russia,u…
RE
11:07aOil Prices Surge More Than 6%, White House Set to Unveil Ban on Imports of Russian Oil
MT
More news
