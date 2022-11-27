Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:42 2022-11-26 am EST
60.6500 RUB   +1.51%
08:02aFrance's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package
RE
03:36aBlank sheets of paper become symbol of defiance in China protests
RE
03:00aIn Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package

11/27/2022 | 08:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire attends a meeting in France

PARIS (Reuters) - France may try to negotiate some exemptions from the duties and limits imposed by the U.S. anti-inflation act but Europe must act to protect the bloc's economic interests, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

Le Maire will accompany French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit to the United States next week.

Europeans say the massive subsidy package to protect U.S. manufacturers in the Inflation Reduction Act could deal a lethal blow to their industries, which are already reeling from high energy prices caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"France may ask for exemptions on some duties and limits imposed by the U.S administration. But the real question we must ask ourselves is what sort of globalisation is ahead of us?" Le Maire told France 3 television.

"China favours Chinese production, America favours American production, it is time Europe favours European production...All European states must understand that today in the face of these American decisions, we must learn to better protect and defend our economic interests," he added.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:02aFrance's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U..
RE
03:36aBlank sheets of paper become symbol of defiance in China protests
RE
03:00aIn Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition
RE
02:01aRussia to bar foreigners from using its surrogate mothers - lawmaker
RE
01:59aGazprom to ship 42.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday
RE
11/26Snow to blanket Kyiv from Sunday as power still in short supply
RE
11/26OPEC+ meeting to take into account market conditions - Iraqi official
RE
11/26Russian shelling has killed 32 in Kherson region since liberation - police
RE
11/26Chevron can resume key role in Venezuela's oil output, exports
RE
11/26Ukraine wants lower cap on Russian oil, at $30-$40 per barrel
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish