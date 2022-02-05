Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

France's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine

02/05/2022 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: British PM Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the Ukraine crisis by phone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and underlined the need "to maintain dialogue to de-escalate (the situation)," the French presidency said on Saturday.

Macron is due next week to visit Russia, which has massed troops near Ukraine, stoking Western fears of an invasion. Moscow denies planning to invade Ukraine.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:39aFrance's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
07:29aFirst U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected
RE
06:33aIran says U.S. should provide guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
RE
06:16aIran says U.S. should provide guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
RE
03:56aUkraine buys back GDP-linked debt as Russia tensions weigh on bonds
RE
01:25aXi had opportunity to urge Putin to pursue Ukraine diplomacy in meeting -U.S. official
RE
02/04Want North Korea breakthrough? China tells U.S. to show flexibility
RE
02/04German economy minister calls for less dependence on Russian gas
RE
02/04U.S. signals that it expects China to encourage Ukraine de-escalation
RE
02/04Analysis - ISIS raid gives Biden a foreign policy win as Ukraine, midterms loom
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish