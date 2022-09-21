Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:32 2022-09-21 am EDT
60.5750 RUB   -1.37%
11:50aGerman Jan-July gas import costs surge 164% as imports drop 25.5%
RE
11:41aTwo-year yields highest since 2007 before Fed decision
RE
11:30aMore than 100 detained in anti-mobilisation protests across Russia - rights group
RE
Summary 
Most relevant

France's Macron says Putin's partial mobilisation is a "mistake" and will further isolate Russia

09/21/2022 | 11:22am EDT
World leaders address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that plans announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare a partial military mobilisation linked to the war in Ukraine is a "mistake" and will further isolate the country.

"His decision is bad news for Russian people, young people and will increase isolation of his county", Macron said in New York where he attends various meeting linked to the United Nations General Assembly.

Putin earlier ordered Russian mobilisation to fight in Ukraine and made a thinly veiled threat to using nuclear weapons, in what NATO called a "reckless" act of desperation in the face of Russia's looming defeat.

Nuclear powers now needed to act responsibly, Macron said in his first comments after Putin's announcement. He spoke after talks with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

(Reporting by John Irish, writing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2022
