Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:42:36 2023-02-19 am EST
72.9800 RUB   -1.35%
03:10pUkraine's Zelenskiy - Russia suffering "extraordinarily significant" losses in east
RE
03:06pFrance's Macron spoke to Ukraine's Zelenskiy by phone on Sunday
RE
02:27pBurkina Faso marks official end of French military operations on its soil
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

France's Macron spoke to Ukraine's Zelenskiy by phone on Sunday

02/19/2023 | 03:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy leaves for Brussels

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone on Sunday to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Western leaders aim to strengthen their support for Ukraine in the face of Russia's latest military attacks.

Macron's office said in a statement the two leaders had discussed Zelenskiy's recent visits to London, Paris and the European Union in Brussels, and that Macron had reaffirmed to Zelenskiy NATO backing for more military supplies to Ukraine.

Macron also reaffirmed to Zelenskiy his support for a 10-point peace proposal laid out by Zelenskiy, during their phone call.

Macron had told French paper Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview published on Sunday that while France wanted Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, France did not want to "crush" Russia.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:10pUkraine's Zelenskiy - Russia suffering "extraordinarily significant" losses in east
RE
03:06pFrance's Macron spoke to Ukraine's Zelenskiy by phone on Sunday
RE
02:27pBurkina Faso marks official end of French military operations on its soil
RE
01:44pCo-chief of Germany's ruling SPD sceptical of NATO spending goal
RE
12:42pU.S. plans new sanctions on Russia, targets key industries -Bloomberg News
RE
12:05pBiden to discuss more troops in upcoming visit, Polish PM says
RE
12:02pBorrell: Joint EU arms plan will work but Kyiv needs help now
RE
11:39aAirbus' defence arm says Berlin delaying exports worth billions
RE
11:32aU.S. Plans New Russia Export Controls, Sanctions On Key Industries - Bloomberg News
RE
11:32aUs measures will target russia’s defense and energy sectors, fin…
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral