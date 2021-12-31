Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

France says Iran's space launch "regrettable" amid nuclear deal talks

12/31/2021 | 02:52pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Iran launches satellite carrier rocket

PARIS (Reuters) - France on Friday condemned Iran's satellite rocket launch and said it was "all the more regrettable" as nuclear talks with world powers were making progress, echoing concerns expressed by the United States and Germany.

Iran said on Thursday it had used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space, as indirect U.S.-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

The satellite launch was in breach of U.N. Security Council resolutions, France's foreign ministry said.

"These activities are all the more regrettable as they come at a time when we are making progress in the nuclear negotiations in Vienna," the French foreign ministry said.

"We call on Iran not to launch further ballistic missiles designed to be capable of carrying nuclear weapons, including space launchers."

Iranian state TV showed footage on Thursday of what it said was the firing of the launch vehicle from the Imam Khomeini Space Center in northern Iran at dawn.

The U.S. State Department said on Thursday Washington was aware of reports on the launch, adding such launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution enshrining the 2015 nuclear deal.

A German diplomat said such launches could be used to test technology for ballistic missiles which in principle could be used to deliver nuclear weapons.

Tehran denies its space launch activity is a cover for ballistic missile development.

The 2015 deal extended the time Iran would need to obtain enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb - if it chose to - to at least a year from about two to three months, in return for a lifting of sanctions.

The latest indirect talks between Iran and the United States on the 2015 deal resumed on Monday. On Tuesday, Washington expressed caution over upbeat comments by Iran and Russia about the talks, saying it was too soon to say if Tehran had returned to the negotiations with a constructive approach.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alison Williams, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:52pFrance says Iran's space launch "regrettable" amid nuclear deal talks
RE
12:42pFactbox-Countries weigh need for COVID-19 booster shots
RE
07:48aGlobal LNG-Asian prices fall on European market decline, outlook still bullish
RE
07:48aMali conference recommends election delay of up to five years
RE
05:40aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Lower After -2-
DJ
04:01aFitch Assigns Rating, Stable Outlook on Russia's Yandex
MT
12:27aDL E&C Secures Order to Build $1.4 Billion Gas Processing Plant in Russia
MT
12/30COVID-19 deaths in Eastern Europe surpass 1 million
RE
12/30Russia lists Pussy Riot member, art collector and satirist as 'foreign agents'
RE
12/30-Russia extends production of COVID-19 drug remdesivir without patent for a year
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral