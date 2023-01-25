Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:22:18 2023-01-25 pm EST
69.5931 RUB   +0.21%
03:36pSoybean Futures Climb on Demand Questions -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:33pFrance to withdraw troops from Burkina Faso within month - Foreign Ministry
RE
03:27pFertilizer producer Mosaic says stockpiles too high to restart Canadian mine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

France to withdraw troops from Burkina Faso within month - Foreign Ministry

01/25/2023 | 03:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - France will respect the terms of Burkina Faso's request to withdraw its forces from the West African country within a month, France's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Burkina Faso said it had decided to end a military accord that allowed French troops to fight insurgents on its territory because the government wants the country to defend itself.

"On Tuesday, January 24, we formally received the denunciation, by the Burkinabe government, of the 2018 agreement relating to the status of the French forces present in this country," the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

"In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the denunciation takes effect one month after receipt of the written notification. We will comply with the terms of this agreement by complying with this request."

The West African country is facing an Islamist insurgency by groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, which have taken over large swathes of land and displaced millions of people in the wider Sahel region, just south of the Sahara.

Burkina Faso's national television reported on Saturday that the government had suspended a 2018 military accord with Paris on Jan. 18, giving France one month to pull its troops out.

France retains some 200-400 members of its special forces based in Burkina. It withdrew forces from Mali last year after the military junta there agreed a deal with Russia's private Wagner Group, which is staffed by Russian army veterans, to operate in the country.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by GV De Clercq and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:36pSoybean Futures Climb on Demand Questions -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
03:33pFrance to withdraw troops from Burkina Faso within month - Foreign Ministry
RE
03:27pFertilizer producer Mosaic says stockpiles too high to restart Canadian mine
RE
01:07pU.S. to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
RE
12:29pUK's Sunak: There is a window to speed up global efforts to support Ukraine
RE
12:10pStocks in the red; Ascential surges on spin-off
AN
12:08pSLB warns of business risks from Western sanctions as Russia revenue rises
RE
12:04pIn reversal, U.S. agrees to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
RE
12:00pUN predicts world economic growth to slow in 2023, pick up in 2024
RE
11:33aUkraine sets sights on fighter jets after securing tank supplies
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish