BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - G20 financial leaders must condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

Speaking on the first day of the G20 financial leaders meeting in Bengaluru, Le Maire also said that Europe was "thinking and working on new sanctions on Russia". (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed and Christian Kraemer; Writing Shivam Patel Editing by Shri Navaratnam)