Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:20 2022-09-14 pm EDT
59.7113 RUB   -3.28%
05:33pFROM BOMBS TO BALLET : Ukraine dancers perform 'Giselle' in London
RE
03:37pBiden administration discussing new Russia measures with Congress
RE
03:34pTwo-thirds of IAEA board backs Western statement pressuring Iran
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

From bombs to ballet: Ukraine dancers perform 'Giselle' in London

09/14/2022 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
From bombs to ballet: Russian choreographer leads Ukrainian refugees in London ballet

(Updates headline, in first paragraph changes "Russian" to "Russian-born")

By Ben Makori

LONDON (Reuters) -At the London Coliseum theatre, a cast of Ukrainian dancers rehearse a new production of "Giselle", as Russian-born choreographer and former Bolshoi Ballet director Alexei Ratmansky watches from the sidelines.

The performers are part of The United Ukrainian Ballet, a company of 60 refugee Ukrainian dancers, technicians and creatives who fled their home country after Moscow launched its invasion in February.

"The company was formed to give these dancers... a job, to give them something to do and to rehearse, to dance, to receive money," Ratmansky told Reuters. "And to tell the world that Ukraine is strong, Ukrainian culture lives on."

Formed in the spring, the company is based in the Netherlands and draws dancers from all over Ukraine. Ratmansky, who was born in Russia and lived in Ukraine, has worked with them in a new interpretation of the classic ballet.

"'Giselle' is a dramatic story about love and death and forgiveness and it is relevant. It's a beautiful story to show the strength of these dancers," Ratmansky said.

"Each of these dancers have their own quite dramatic stories, how they left home. Many of them have relatives who fight in the military. They're constantly checking the news."

Ratmansky, a former principal dancer with the Ukrainian National Ballet, Royal Winnipeg Ballet and Royal Danish Ballet, was director of the Bolshoi Ballet from 2004 before joining the American Ballet Theatre in 2009 as artist in residence.

He was working with the Bolshoi on a new production when the conflict began.

"I got a call from my wife from New York saying that Kyiv, the city where my family lives and my wife's family lives, is being bombed by Russia," said Ratmansky, whose mother is Russian and father is Ukrainian.

"I felt the world crushing and I had no choice. I had to leave the country that commits such a crime right away."

Russia denies targeting civilians, saying what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine aims to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities. Kyiv and the West say it is an unprovoked war of aggression.

"We all hope that as soon as war stops, these dancers will return to their home companies," Ratmansky said.

One of the dancers is Oleksii Kniazkov, principal dancer of Kharkiv National Opera House.

Rehearsals have allowed him to think of something other than the war. "I can prepare for my performance... it takes a lot off your mind," he said.

The United Ukrainian Ballet is performing "Giselle" at the Coliseum until Sept. 17 with ticket profits going to the DEC Ukraine Appeal and United Ukrainian Ballet Foundation.

(Reporting by Ben Makori; Additional reporting by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:33pFROM BOMBS TO BALLET : Ukraine dancers perform 'Giselle' in London
RE
03:37pBiden administration discussing new Russia measures with Congress
RE
03:34pTwo-thirds of IAEA board backs Western statement pressuring Iran
RE
03:20pPrivate efforts could complicate U.S. detainees' release from Russia, State Dept says
RE
03:16p'IT'S SURVIVAL' : Fear lingers in the ruins of Ukraine's liberated Izium
RE
02:45pWTI Crude Oil Rises After a More Moderate Rise in US Oil Inventories
MT
02:13pExplainer-How UN plan for Russian ammonia export could help global fertiliser market
RE
02:02pU.S. senators introduce bill to designate Russia state sponsor of terrorism
RE
01:37pUkraine city faces rising river after Russian strike - official
RE
01:15pRussia's Yandex launches food delivery service in Armenia
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish