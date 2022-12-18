Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:18 2022-12-18 pm EST
64.0000 RUB    0.00%
12:54pKissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
RE
12:33pBack bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders
RE
11:38aUnit of Siberian oil and gas condensate field catches fire
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Frontline Bakhmut residents venture out for supplies

12/18/2022 | 11:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "The prices are terrible. We can't get through on our pension. And I don't know what condition my house is. This is the way it is, constant stress," said Halyna, flinching from a loud explosion.

Fire officers shared bread with local residents near their station.

As Russian strikes target the same positions over and over again, battling the fires has become a growing challenge, the local fire service said.

"There are not too many people left here so the number of regular fires decreased. But because of the shellings there are many fires," said Mykyta, deputy chief of Bakhmut Firefighters Station.

Bakhmut, with a population of 80,000 people before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, has become a symbol of the grinding warfare playing out along much of the eastern front, where enemy positions have rarely budged more than a few hundred yards in recent weeks.

According to the regional governor, fewer than 12,000 residents remain in a town that has sustained serious damage.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:54pKissinger calls for a negotiated peace in Ukraine, Kyiv dismisses his proposal
RE
12:33pBack bailout or risk losing it all, Uniper boss tells shareholders
RE
11:38aUnit of Siberian oil and gas condensate field catches fire
RE
11:35aFrontline Bakhmut residents venture out for supplies
RE
11:17aEU considers lower gas price cap in hunt for Monday deal
RE
10:37aDrone video shows battle in Ukraine's Bakhmut
RE
08:07aAustralia revises up resources export earnings to $308 billion for FY23
RE
07:01aVote for me! Cyprus clerics scramble to get public vote
RE
07:01aRobotic arm to inspect leaky Soyuz spacecraft, Russia says
RE
04:15aMajority of Japanese oppose raising taxes to fund military expansion -Kyodo
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish