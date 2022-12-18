Frontline Bakhmut residents venture out for supplies

Fire officers shared bread with local residents near their station.

As Russian strikes target the same positions over and over again, battling the fires has become a growing challenge, the local fire service said.

"There are not too many people left here so the number of regular fires decreased. But because of the shellings there are many fires," said Mykyta, deputy chief of Bakhmut Firefighters Station.

Bakhmut, with a population of 80,000 people before Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, has become a symbol of the grinding warfare playing out along much of the eastern front, where enemy positions have rarely budged more than a few hundred yards in recent weeks.

According to the regional governor, fewer than 12,000 residents remain in a town that has sustained serious damage.