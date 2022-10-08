Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:39 2022-10-08 am EDT
62.1500 RUB   +1.97%
01:24aMusk offers proposal on China-Taiwan tensions, after Russia-Ukraine plan
RE
01:20aFuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea -Russia's RIA
RE
10/07Putin orders seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 oil and gas project
RE
Summary 
Summary

Fuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea -Russia's RIA

10/08/2022 | 01:20am EDT
Oct 8 (Reuters) - A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news agency said, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.

Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, opened in 2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport network.

"A fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge," the agency said, citing a regional official, but without stating the cause.

"The shipping arches are not damaged."

Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at about 6 a.m. .

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in 2018, after Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in 2014, bringing sanctions and a deterioration in ties with the West.

In September, Russia announced the annexation of the provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia after staging referendums that Kyiv and the West say were phoney exercises held at gunpoint. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Additional reporting by Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish