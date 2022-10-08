Fuel tank ablaze at bridge in Crimea -Russia's RIA

Oct 8 (Reuters) - A fuel tank was on fire on the Kerch
bridge in Crimea early on Saturday, Russia’s RIA state news
agency said, while Ukraine’s media reported an explosion.
Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, opened in
2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport
network.
"A fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the
Crimean bridge," the agency said, citing a regional official,
but without stating the cause.
"The shipping arches are not damaged."
Ukrainian media said the blast on the bridge happened at
about 6 a.m. .
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled the bridge in
2018, after Crimea was annexed from Ukraine in 2014, bringing
sanctions and a deterioration in ties with the West.
In September, Russia announced the annexation of the
provinces of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia after
staging referendums that Kyiv and the West say were phoney
exercises held at gunpoint.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Additional reporting by
Rhea Binoy in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard and Clarence
Fernandez)