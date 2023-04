Tatarsky, a cheerleader for Russia's military campaign in Ukraine whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed on Sunday (April 2), in an explosion in a café in St. Petersburg, where he was due to talk to supporters.

Russian investigators charged Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old woman, with committing "a terrorist act by an organized group that caused intentional death".

The charges carry a maximum jail term of 20 years.