G20 finance chiefs to warn of inflation, geopolitical risks

* Ukraine crisis overshadows G20 meeting ending Friday
* Inflation elevated in many countries - draft communique
* G20 to use 'all available tools' for recovery - draft
* Draft communique makes no direct mention of Ukraine
JAKARTA/TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Finance leaders from the
Group of 20 major economies were set on Friday to agree that
rising inflation and geopolitical risks could threaten a fragile
global recovery, as the crisis in Ukraine and the COVID-19
pandemic's fallout cloud the outlook.
But a draft final communique seen by Reuters contained no
direct mention of Western concerns that Russia might invade
Ukraine, with one source at the talks saying even a reference to
"current" tensions had been vetoed by Russia and China.
In a draft text seen by Reuters, the finance chiefs from the
world's leading economies pledged to use "all available policy
tools to address the impacts of the pandemic," while warning
that future policy space was likely to be "narrower and uneven."
Inflation is currently elevated in many countries due to
supply disruptions, a mismatch in supply and demand, as well as
rising commodity and energy costs, the draft communique said.
It further noted the G20 would continue to "monitor major
global risks, including from geopolitical tensions that are
arising".
That differed from an earlier version which included the
word "current" in brackets - a device used by
communique-drafters for language that still needed to gain
consensus.
The talks were held both virtually and in Jakarta and G20
finance leaders intend to issue the final communique after their
meeting ends on Friday.
The diverging pace of recovery from the pandemic is
complicating the policy path for central banks. Expected steady
interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve have drawn
attention to the potential fallout for emerging markets.
While cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 are receding
in many wealthy countries, they are still rising in many
developing nations including host country Indonesia.
The G20 finance leaders are expected to voice support for
ensuring timely and affordable access to COVID-19 vaccines,
therapeutics, diagnostics and other medical supplies for low-
and middle-income countries, according to the draft communique.
(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim
Coghill and John Stonestreet)