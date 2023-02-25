G20 meeting: Germany regrets China's position on Ukraine war

BENGALURU, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister
Christian Lindner said on Saturday it was "regrettable" that
China had blocked a Group of 20 communique to condemn Russia's
war on Ukraine.
He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of finance
leaders from the world's major economies in Bengaluru.
"But for me it was more important that all the others
adhered to a clear position of international law,
multilateralism and the end of the war," Lindner said.
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Tom Sims
Editing by Mark Potter)