G20 meeting: Germany regrets China's position on Ukraine war

BENGALURU, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Saturday it was "regrettable" that China had blocked a Group of 20 communique to condemn Russia's war on Ukraine.

He was speaking to reporters after a meeting of finance leaders from the world's major economies in Bengaluru.

"But for me it was more important that all the others adhered to a clear position of international law, multilateralism and the end of the war," Lindner said. (Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Tom Sims Editing by Mark Potter)