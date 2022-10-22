Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:25 2022-10-22 am EDT
61.5000 RUB   +1.40%
10/22Russian strikes cause blackouts in much of Ukraine, more flee Kherson
RE
10/22G7 condemns Russia's kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership
RE
10/22G7 nonproliferation directors general: we urge russia to immedia…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

G7 condemns Russia's kidnapping of Ukraine nuclear plant leadership

10/22/2022 | 09:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant outside Enerhodar

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations condemned Russia's kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant leadership and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.

"We condemn Russia's repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff," G7 Nonproliferation Directors General said in a statement dated Saturday.

"We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine," it said.

Russian forces have been in control of the nuclear plant, Europe's largest, since the early days of their invasion of Ukraine, which began in February.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish