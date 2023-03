In a statement, they noted "obstruction" by some members of the UNSC. Though they did not name them, China and Russia have blocked recent attempts to do more in response to N.Korea.

The group condemned North Korea's March 16 launch of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) as "undermining regional and international peace and security."

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)