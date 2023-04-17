The ministers made their statements in a communique as they wrapped up a three-day meeting in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa.
(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan and Kim Coghill)
TOKYO (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations on Tuesday G7 condemned Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" as "unacceptable" and called on China to act as a responsible member of the international community.
