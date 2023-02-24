Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:42:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
76.0000 RUB   +0.83%
12:47pCorn and wheat hit multi-week lows on U.S. export concerns
RE
12:45pSome suppliers point finger at UK grocers over salad shortages
RE
12:40pBlinken will try to show U.S. is a reliable partner on visit to Central Asia - official
RE
G7 says it is taking action against countries supporting 'Russia's war'

02/24/2023
(Reuters) - The Group of Seven nations (G7) is taking actions against third-country actors "materially supporting Russia's war in Ukraine," the bloc said on Friday as it reaffirmed "its unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes."

"We call on third-countries or other international actors who seek to evade or undermine our measures to cease providing material support to Russia's war, or face severe costs," the G7 said in a statement.

"To deter this activity around the world, we are taking actions against third-country actors materially supporting Russia's war in Ukraine."

The United States and Britain, which are part of the G7, slapped further sanctions on Moscow earlier on Friday to mark the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

The G7 also said it would expand the economic measures that have already been imposed, and committed itself to preventing Russia from finding new ways to acquire advanced materials, technology, and military and industrial equipment.

The group said it will continue its efforts to ensure "Russia pays for Ukraine's long-term reconstruction."

G7 said it was taking additional measures relating to Russia's financial sector to "further undermine Russia's capacity to wage its illegal aggression," adding it would target additional Russian financial institutions.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami in Tokyo and Sachin Ravikumar and Muvija M in London; editing by William Schomberg)


© Reuters 2023
