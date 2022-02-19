Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
G7 sees no sign of reduced Russian activity near Ukraine

02/19/2022 | 11:29am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich nations said on Saturday they saw no evidence that Russia is reducing military activity near Ukraine's borders and remain "gravely concerned" about the situation.

"We call on Russia to choose the path of diplomacy, to de-escalate tensions, to substantively withdraw military forces from the proximity of Ukraine's borders and to fully abide by international commitments," the countries said in a joint statement released by Britain's foreign ministry.

"As a first step, we expect Russia to implement the announced reduction of its military activities along Ukraine's borders. We have seen no evidence of this reduction," they added.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
