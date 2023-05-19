\u003Cdiv\u0020class\u003D\u0022txt\u002Ds3\u0020article\u002Dtext\u0020\u0020\u0022\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u003Cb\u003ESUPPORT\u0020FOR\u0020UKRAINE\u003C\/b\u003E\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020Ukrainian\u0020President\u0020Volodymyr\u0020Zelenskiy\u0020will\u0020travel\u0020to\u0020Japan\u0020to\u0020join\u0020the\u0020G7\u0020summit\u0020in\u0020Hiroshima\u0020in\u0020person,\u0020Bloomberg\u0020reported\u0020on\u0020Friday.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020The\u0020United\u0020States\u0020and\u0020the\u0020rest\u0020of\u0020the\u0020\u0022Group\u0020of\u0020Seven\u0022\u0020major\u0020economies\u0020will\u0020unveil\u0020new\u0020sanctions\u0020and\u0020export\u0020controls\u0020targeting\u0020Russia\u0020over\u0020its\u0020war\u0020against\u0020Ukraine,\u0020a\u0020U.S.\u0020official\u0020said\u0020ahead\u0020of\u0020the\u0020summit.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020German\u0020Chancellor\u0020Olaf\u0020Scholz\u0020said\u0020his\u0020government\u0020wanted\u0020pragmatic\u0020measures\u0020to\u0020prevent\u0020the\u0020circumvention\u0020of\u0020sanctions\u0020imposed\u0020on\u0020Russia,\u0020appearing\u0020to\u0020temper\u0020U.S.\u0020calls\u0020for\u0020a\u0020more\u0020wide\u002Dranging\u0020ban\u0020on\u0020exports.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020G7\u0020leaders\u0020will\u0020discuss\u0020the\u0020idea\u0020of\u0020an\u0020international\u0020peace\u0020summit\u0020over\u0020Ukraine\u0020at\u0020their\u0020meeting\u0020in\u0020Japan,\u0020a\u0020European\u0020Union\u0020official\u0020said\u0020on\u0020Thursday.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020G7\u0020leaders\u0020will\u0020discuss\u0020how\u0020to\u0020trace\u0020the\u0020trade\u0020in\u0020Russian\u0020diamonds\u0020with\u0020the\u0020aim\u0020of\u0020imposing\u0020restrictions\u0020at\u0020a\u0020later\u0020stage,\u0020an\u0020EU\u0020official\u0020said.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020Britain\u0027s\u0020Prime\u0020Minister\u0020Rishi\u0020Sunak\u0020plans\u0020to\u0020announce\u0020a\u0020ban\u0020on\u0020Russian\u0020diamonds\u0020and\u0020imports\u0020of\u0020metals\u0020from\u0020Russia\u0020including\u0020copper,\u0020aluminium\u0020and\u0020nickel\u0020in\u0020support\u0020for\u0020Ukraine,\u0020his\u0020government\u0020said\u0020in\u0020a\u0020statement.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u003Cb\u003EDEALING\u0020WITH\u0020CHINA\u003C\/b\u003E\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020U.S.\u0020President\u0020Joe\u0020Biden\u0020met\u0020Japanese\u0020Prime\u0020Minister\u0020Fumio\u0020Kishida\u0020on\u0020Thursday\u0020after\u0020arriving\u0020in\u0020Japan\u0020and\u0020the\u0020two\u0020discussed\u0020ways\u0020to\u0020strengthen\u0020defence\u0020cooperation\u0020and\u0020counter\u0020coercive\u0020behaviour\u0020by\u0020China,\u0020the\u0020White\u0020House\u0020said\u0020in\u0020a\u0020statement.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020China\u0020is\u0020gravely\u0020concerned\u0020about\u0020recent\u0020signs\u0020of\u0020\u0022negative\u0022\u0020China\u002Drelated\u0020moves\u0020at\u0020the\u0020G7\u0020Summit\u0020and\u0020urges\u0020Japan\u0020not\u0020to\u0020turn\u0020it\u0020into\u0020a\u0020\u0022political\u0020show\u0022\u0020against\u0020or\u0020to\u0020curb\u0020China,\u0020the\u0020country\u0027s\u0020embassy\u0020in\u0020Japan\u0020said\u0020on\u0020Thursday.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020European\u0020Council\u0020President\u0020Charles\u0020Michel\u0020said\u0020it\u0020was\u0020in\u0020the\u0020EU\u0027s\u0020interest\u0020to\u0020maintain\u0020\u0022stable\u0020and\u0020constructive\u0022\u0020cooperation\u0020with\u0020China.\u0020Speaking\u0020on\u0020the\u0020sidelines\u0020of\u0020the\u0020summit,\u0020Michel\u0020added\u0020that\u0020the\u0020EU\u0020would\u0020call\u0020on\u0020China\u0020to\u0020step\u0020up\u0020pressure\u0020on\u0020Russia\u0020to\u0020stop\u0020its\u0020military\u0020aggression\u0020in\u0020Ukraine.\u0020\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020Divisions\u0020within\u0020the\u0020G7\u0020appear\u0020to\u0020be\u0020the\u0020most\u0020notable\u0020over\u0020China,\u0020multiple\u0020officials\u0020told\u0020Reuters,\u0020with\u0020countries\u0020grappling\u0020on\u0020how\u0020to\u0020warn\u0020against\u0020what\u0020they\u0020see\u0020as\u0020China\u0027s\u0020threat\u0020to\u0020global\u0020supply\u0020chains\u0020and\u0020economic\u0020security\u0020without\u0020completely\u0020alienating\u0020a\u0020powerful\u0020and\u0020important\u0020trade\u0020partner.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020The\u0020G7\u0020summit\u0020will\u0020show\u0020leaders\u0020unified\u0020behind\u0020a\u0020common\u0020approach\u0020to\u0020dealing\u0020with\u0020China\u0020based\u0020on\u0020shared\u0020values,\u0020even\u0020while\u0020recognising\u0020each\u0020country\u0020will\u0020manage\u0020its\u0020own\u0020relationship\u0020with\u0020Beijing,\u0020a\u0020senior\u0020U.S.\u0020administration\u0020official\u0020said\u0020on\u0020Monday.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u003Cb\u003EJAPAN\u0027S\u0020BILATERALS\u003C\/b\u003E\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020Japan\u0020and\u0020France\u0020said\u0020they\u0020wanted\u0020to\u0020deepen\u0020bilateral\u0020cooperation\u0020after\u0020agreeing\u0020earlier\u0020this\u0020month\u0020to\u0020accelerate\u0020discussions\u0020for\u0020a\u0020joint\u0020military\u0020exercise\u0020framework\u0020with\u0020Paris\u0020hoping\u0020to\u0020push\u0020for\u0020reciprocal\u0020access\u0020agreements.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020Japanese\u0020businesses\u0020have\u0020committed\u0020to\u0020invest\u0020almost\u002018\u0020billion\u0020pounds\u0020\u0028\u002423\u0020billion\u0029\u0020in\u0020Britain\u0020ahead\u0020of\u0020a\u0020meeting\u0020with\u0020Sunak\u0020on\u0020Thursday,\u0020including\u0020funding\u0020for\u0020offshore\u0020wind\u0020power\u0020and\u0020other\u0020clean\u0020energy\u0020projects.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020South\u0020Korean\u0020President\u0020Yoon\u0020Suk\u0020Yeol\u0020will\u0020hold\u0020a\u0020summit\u0020with\u0020Kishida\u0020on\u0020May\u002021,\u0020Yoon\u0027s\u0020office\u0020said.\u0020The\u0020announcement\u0020comes\u0020as\u0020the\u0020two\u0020countries\u0020seek\u0020to\u0020mend\u0020diplomatic\u0020ties\u0020marred\u0020by\u0020Japan\u0027s\u0020colonial\u0020past.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020Kishida\u0020said\u0020he\u0020expected\u0020additional\u0020investment\u0020from\u0020global\u0020chipmakers\u0020into\u0020Japan\u0020after\u0020meeting\u0020with\u0020top\u0020executives\u0020ahead\u0020of\u0020the\u0020G7\u0020summit.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u002A\u0020Rich\u0020nations\u0020should\u0020boost\u0020financial\u0020and\u0020technical\u0020support\u0020to\u0020poorer\u0020countries\u0020to\u0020help\u0020them\u0020tackle\u0020climate\u0020change\u0020and\u0020achieve\u0020similar\u0020decarbonisation\u0020goals,\u0020a\u0020senior\u0020Japanese\u0020environment\u0020ministry\u0020official\u0020said\u0020ahead\u0020of\u0020a\u0020G7\u0020summit\u0020in\u0020Hiroshima.\u003C\/p\u003E\u003Cp\/\u003E\u003Cp\u003E\u0020\u0028Compiled\u0020by\u0020Reuters\u0020editors\u0029\u003C\/p\u003E\u003C\/p\u003E\u003C\/div\u003E