Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:41 2022-12-12 pm EST
62.2500 RUB   -0.40%
01:26pZelenskiy asks G7 to supply Ukraine natural gas, long-range weapons
RE
01:20pSecond senior Russian-appointed Kherson official injured in his car
RE
01:17pParis wheat higher as Black Sea risks back in focus
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

G7 to focus on boosting Ukraine's air defence - leaders' statement

12/12/2022 | 12:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Chancellor Scholz attends virtual G7 leaders meeting in Berlin

LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven (G7) economic powers said on Monday they would work together to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities, with an immediate focus on air defence systems, according to a leaders' statement released by Britain.

The G7 leaders, who were addressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the virtual meeting, said Russia's "irresponsible nuclear rhetoric" was unacceptable and that any use of chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons would be met with severe consequences.

"We will continue to coordinate efforts to meet Ukraine's urgent requirements for military and defence equipment with an immediate focus on providing Ukraine with air defence systems and capabilities," the statement said.

Specific weapons deliveries to Ukraine were not on the agenda, a spokesperson for the German government, which holds the G7 presidency, said ahead of the meeting.

There are no peace talks and no end in sight to the conflict in Ukraine, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

Moscow says it launched a "special military operation" against security threats posed by its neighbour, while Ukraine and its Western allies have accused Moscow of an unprovoked, imperialist land grab.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:26pZelenskiy asks G7 to supply Ukraine natural gas, long-range weapons
RE
01:20pSecond senior Russian-appointed Kherson official injured in his car
RE
01:17pParis wheat higher as Black Sea risks back in focus
RE
01:13pWall Street positive ahead of inflation data, Fed action
RE
12:56pG7 to focus on boosting Ukraine's air defence - leaders' statement
RE
12:56p'The crisis is not over' -IEA warns gas shortage in 2023
RE
12:53pHundreds of thousands more refugees expected from U..
RE
12:10pPBF Energy to repurchase up to $500 million worth of shares
RE
12:07pWall Street steady ahead of inflation data, Fed action
RE
12:07pPutin cancels annual marathon year-end TV news conference
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish