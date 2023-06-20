June 20 (Reuters) - General Electric has stopped servicing gas turbines at thermal power plants in Russia, the Russian business daily Kommersant reported on Tuesday, citing sources in power generating companies.

General Electric suspended its operations in Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine, with the exception of providing essential medical equipment and supporting existing power services in the region.

Kommersant reported that General Electric "without explanation" stopped servicing gas turbines at Russian thermal power plants on Monday. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill)