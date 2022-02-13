Log in
Homepage
Currencies
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
News
Summary
USDRUB
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed -
02/13 09:48:52 am
77.075
RUB
-0.05%
09:35a
Exclusive-U.S. envoy to U.N. cancels Liberia trip to focus on Russia
RE
09:14a
German's Scholz warns of sanctions, calls on Russia to deescalate
RE
09:14a
Germany’s scholz calls on russia to deescalate…
RE
GERMANYS SCHOLZ CALLS ON RUSSIA TO DEESCALATE…
02/13/2022 | 09:14am EST
GERMANY’S SCHOLZ CALLS ON RUSSIA TO DEESCALATE
© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
