Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:40 2022-11-24 am EST
60.3500 RUB   +0.92%
10:40aEU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting
RE
10:38aJPMorgan Japan Small Cap lowers payout as NAV per share declines
AN
10:34aGerman Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

German Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw

11/24/2022 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Defence Minister Lambrecht visits Lithuania

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin made it clear on Thursday that the Patriot air defence units it offered to Poland are intended for use on NATO territory, countering demands by Warsaw for the system to be sent to Ukraine.

"These Patriots are part of NATO's integrated air defence, meaning they are intended to be deployed on NATO territory," German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in Berlin.

"Any use outside NATO territory would require prior discussions with NATO and the allies," she added.

Berlin offered Warsaw the Patriot missile defence system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland last week.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday he had asked Germany to send the Patriot fire units to Ukraine instead.

"After further Russian missile attacks, I asked Germany to have the Patriot batteries offered to Poland transferred to Ukraine and deployed at its western border," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Poland had said it would propose deploying the additional Patriot missile launchers near its border with Ukraine.

Ground-based air defence systems such as Raytheon's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

But the systems are in short supply in NATO since, after the Cold War, many NATO allies scaled down their number to reflect the assessment that they would, from now on, only have to deal with a limited missile threat coming from countries such as Iran.

This perception changed drastically with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent NATO allies scrambling to increase stocks of ammunition and tackle air defence system shortfalls.

Germany had 36 Patriot units when it was NATO's frontline state during the Cold War and even then it relied on support from NATO allies. Today, the German forces are down to 12 Patriot units, two of which are deployed to Slovakia.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Sabine Siebold, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
10:40aEU's Michel to raise global challenges at Dec 1 Xi meeting
RE
10:38aJPMorgan Japan Small Cap lowers payout as NAV per share declines
AN
10:34aGerman Patriot air defence units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw
RE
10:21aUkraine, Russia swap 50 prisoners of war each - officials
RE
10:20aFour dead in shooting at shopping centre in southern Russia - agencies
RE
08:43aOil Falls to a Two-Month Low in Light Trade as China Reports a Record Number of New Cov..
MT
08:38aVon der Leyen: EU preparing new Russia sanctions
RE
08:21aTurkey tells Russia it will continue to respond to attacks from northern Syria
RE
08:18aIN BRIEF: JPMorgan Russian changes name to reflect new strategy
AN
08:12aTunisia to South Korea: A new trade route for Russian naphtha
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish