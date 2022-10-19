Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:25 2022-10-19 pm EDT
61.8500 RUB   +2.23%
German President cancels trip to Kyiv on security concerns -Bild

10/19/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
Spanish Royals visit Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called off a planned visit to Kyiv on Thursday for security reasons, Bild daily reported on Wednesday, citing government sources in Ukraine and Berlin.

The paper said Germany's foreign ministry, interior ministry and security authorities had advised him not to go but the visit would be rescheduled soon.

The German president's office declined to comment on the report.

The president in Germany holds a largely ceremonial role. He had planned to visit the Ukrainian capital in April but Kyiv initially declined to welcome him due to unease about his past support of rapprochement with Russia.

Since then, the diplomatic rift has been mended.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish