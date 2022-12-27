German businesses expect only mild recession as disruptions ease

BERLIN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - German companies expect only
a mild recession next year despite headwinds from the energy
crisis, raw material shortages and a tepid global economy, a
survey of major associations published by Reuters on Tuesday
showed.
"The last quarter of 2022 and the start of 2023 are likely
to be accompanied by a decline in economic activity," said
Siegfried Russwurm, president of the Federation of German
Industries (BDI). "However, we expect only a slight slump."
There have been growing signs that the German economy could
stave off the worst of an economic downturn triggered by a
plunge in energy supply from Russia after the Ukraine invasion.
Inflation slowed slightly to 11.3% in November from a high
of 11.6% the month prior as energy prices eased. The German
government has predicted the economy will grow by 1.4% this year
and contract by 0.4% next year.
Russwurm warned that growth would remain subdued until 2024
as weak demand around the world hits Germany's export-dependent
economy.
The Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce
(DIHK) said there were many indications that supply chain
disruptions were gradually easing.
"Freight rates for container prices are approaching
long-term normal values again, and the congestion outside
international ports is slowly easing," said DIHK President Peter
Adrian.
"If the announced relaxations of China's zero-COVID policy
are implemented, it would also be a positive signal for global
supply chains," he added.
However, the DIHK warned that soaring energy prices and
easing consumer sentiment were still clouding the outlook for
2023.
The ZDH association of craftsmen echoed the DIHK, saying
noticeably fewer orders were coming in for next year.
"The order backlog will still carry us until the beginning
of spring, but there are many question marks for the time after
that," ZDH Secretary General Holger Schwannecke said.
The German Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services Association
(BGA) said the situation was still robust in many sectors of the
economy. "But we are carrying over negative expectations from
month to month, the depth and breadth of which have not yet been
realised," said BGA President Dirk Jandura.
He said he was confident that companies would come onto a
more encouraging path again during the course of the spring.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Miranda Murray, Kirsten Donovan)