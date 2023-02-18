Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:42:43 2023-02-17 pm EST
73.9760 RUB   +1.34%
12:13pNetherlands orders Russian embassy to downsize and closes St Petersburg consulate
RE
11:18aGerman defence minister says Ukraine must win war to curb Russian aggression
RE
10:51aEU 'can move mountains' to supply ammunition to Kyiv, says von der Leyen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

German defence minister says Ukraine must win war to curb Russian aggression

02/18/2023 | 11:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Annual Munich Security Conference

MUNICH (Reuters) - Ukraine must win its battle against Russia's invasion, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday, warning that a Russian victory might embolden Moscow to attack other countries.

Pistorius told the Munich Security Conference he had assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Germany and its allies would help Kyiv "for as long as it takes".

"I made clear: Ukraine must win this war," Pistorius said in a speech. "Russia is waging a brutal war of aggression and conquest against Ukraine, and if Putin had his way, this would only be the beginning."

Pistorius took office a month ago, succeeding a predecessor who critics accused of dragging her feet on placing urgently needed orders to backfill weapons rushed to Kyiv.

Pistorius, an outspoken member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, spent his first weeks in the job ordering ammunition, talking with the defence industry about ways to ramp up production and visiting Zelenskiy in Kyiv.

Earlier this week, he said he was in favour of raising NATO's military spending target - breaking with long-standing German reluctance to increase it beyond 2% of countries' gross domestic product (GDP).

Meeting his NATO counterparts in Brussels earlier this week, he said he was in favour of viewing the 2% as a floor rather than a ceiling, a step that could be agreed at the alliance's summit in Lithuania in July.

Several allies are pushing for higher military spending due to the Ukraine war, but NATO expects Berlin to only reach a military spending of less than 1.5% of its GDP in 2022.

In his Munich speech, Pistorius doubled down on Germany's pledge to reach the 2%.

"I will be working hard to make sure we finally achieve this overdue target. This is very important to me," he promised, while confirming Berlin's pledge to meet NATO's capability goals.

"By 2025, we will put at NATO's disposal a full army division," he said, referring to a unit of some 10,000 to 30,000 troops.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:13pNetherlands orders Russian embassy to downsize and closes St Petersburg consulate
RE
11:18aGerman defence minister says Ukraine must win war to curb Russian aggression
RE
10:51aEU 'can move mountains' to supply ammunition to Kyiv, says von der Leyen
RE
10:11aHarris warns against Chinese support for Russia in Ukraine
RE
09:27aRenewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa, WFP boss says
RE
08:17aHungary must bolster judiciary 'very soon' to recover billions from EU - top official
RE
08:09aUK will help other countries willing to send aircraft to Ukraine, Sunak says
RE
08:04aChina swipes at 'hysterical' U.S. at global security gathering
RE
07:56aRussia proposes Feb. 24 launch of relief ship after space station leak -agencies
RE
07:44aU.S. declares Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' in Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish