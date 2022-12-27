Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  01:33 2022-12-27 pm EST
69.0000 RUB   +0.98%
01:43pLatam M&A expected to recover in 2023, IPOs may take longer
RE
12:22pItaly's Meloni reaffirms support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskiy
RE
12:15pGerman finance minister eyes new growth package -FAZ
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

German finance minister eyes new growth package -FAZ

12/27/2022 | 12:15pm EST
Sun rise over the skyline of Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner has tasked his officials with preparing a growth package including lowering income and corporation tax, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) daily reported on Tuesday, citing an internal document.

The document sets out what it describes as a "turning point in economic and financial policy" for Europe's biggest economy for the next two years, reported the newspaper.

Arguing that Germany had fallen behind and that high energy prices, caused in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, had put German companies under pressure, the document said state money was not a solution in the long run.

"We cannot counter this challenge in the long run with more state money and industrial policy subsidies," the FAZ quoted the document as saying.

Officials at the finance ministry were not immediately available to comment.

In concrete terms, reported the FAZ, the document set out the case for a general reduction in income and corporation tax and also contained proposals for the labour market and social security. The FAZ gave no further details.

(Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish