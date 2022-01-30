German finmin backs early end to green energy levy

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany may scrap a levy on
electricity bills that is used to support renewable power from
the second half of the year, to ease the strain of rising energy
costs on households, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was
quoted as saying on Sunday.
Germany's three ruling parties had planned to abolish the
EEG surcharge on electricity bills from Jan. 1, 2023, but
Chancellor Olaf Scholz may have to act sooner given the surge in
costs.
Energy prices in Germany in December were up 69% compared
with December 2020. Any military action in Ukraine by gas
supplier Russia would be likely to push them even higher.
"If the coalition agrees on it, I would make it financially
viable and the EEG surcharge would be removed mid-year," Lindner
was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel magazine. "This would equate
to billions in relief for families, pensioners and people on
social benefits, as well as medium and small companies and
craftspeople."
The surcharge was cut by 43% from Jan. 1 but is still
expected to cost households an average 222 euros ($247.37) this
year.
Earlier this month, the co-leader of Germany's Social
Democrat (SPD) party said the charge https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-mulls-scrapping-energy-bill-surcharge-early-prices-rise-2022-01-22
may be scrapped altogether this year. Scholz's SPD govern with
Lindner's pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) and the ecologist
Greens.
A Finance Ministry spokeswoman said on Sunday she couldn't
give any details about how talks between the three parties on
scrapping the levy were progressing.
Some 4.2 million German households will see their
electricity bills rise by an average 63.7% this year while 3.6
million face gas bills 62.3% higher than in 2021 as suppliers
pass on record wholesale costs, industry data suggests.
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Reporting by Christian Ruettger
Writing by Joseph Nasr; editing by Barbara Lewis and Raissa
Kasolowsky)