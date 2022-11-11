Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:45 2022-11-11 am EST
60.1250 RUB   +0.63%
07:17aUkraine in 'final stage' of reclaiming west river bank in Kherson region
RE
06:49aU.N. begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal
RE
06:46aChina's Shortening of Quarantine Period Boosts Oil Prices But Fundamentals to Provide More Support, Commerzbank Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Germany allocates extra 1 billion euros to Ukraine cyber-defence, documenting war crimes

11/11/2022 | 08:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has earmarked an extra 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion)from its 2023 budget to support Ukraine, with money allocated to defending against Russian cyberattacks and collecting evidence of war crimes, a document showed.

The extra allocation comes amid rows over whether Germany should step up its provision of military aid to Ukraine, which says it needs offensive battlefield weapons, including tanks, to take the fight to the Russian army.

The earmark is a win for the Greens, the coalition party which has been the strongest advocate of military support for Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February.

Germany is the third largest military donor to Ukraine, though far behind the United States, whose weapons deliveries have been crucial to the Ukrainian armed forces' battlefield successes, which culminated in Friday's recapture of Kherson, the largest city Russia took.

"The Ukraine budget makes clear that our support goes far beyond the important and necessary weapons deliveries," said Robin Wagener, the Green legislator who chairs the parliamentary Ukraine group.

"We are investing massively in peace in Europe and Ukraine."

Some of the money will support teams recording evidence of human rights abuses and war crimes, including those uncovered in the wake of Russian withdrawals.

Extra money will also go to supporting civil society in the broader region, including protection of journalists in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine.

($1 = 0.9695 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:17aUkraine in 'final stage' of reclaiming west river bank in Kherson region
RE
06:49aU.N. begins talks with Russia on Black Sea grains deal
RE
06:46aChina's Shortening of Quarantine Period Boosts Oil Prices But Fundamentals to Provide M..
MT
06:28aEU says Hungary made 'significant step' to get recovery funds - source
RE
06:20aPortugal's October inflation revised slightly lower to 10.1%
RE
06:14aSweden indicts two men for spying on behalf of Russia
RE
05:51aEvacuees from Kherson region arrive in Crimea
RE
05:41aRussia says it has completed Kherson withdrawal
RE
05:34aEuropean Midday Briefing: China Covid Cheer, Fed -2-
DJ
05:34aEuropean Midday Briefing: China Covid Cheer, Fed Hopes Buoy Moo..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish