Germany backs Nord Stream 2 'for the time being' - Merkel

BERLIN/PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Germany is sticking with its
support for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline "for the time being",
Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday after condemning
Russia's expulsion of diplomats from Sweden, Germany and Poland.
Russia earlier announced the expulsions, accusing the
diplomats of taking part in illegal protests last month against
the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.
Merkel condemned the expulsions as "unjustified" and a
further step by Moscow away from the rule of law.
A German government official said the Foreign Ministry had
summoned the Russian ambassador "for an urgent meeting and made
the German position very clear to him."
After talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, Merkel
told reporters: "In connection with the events in Russia, we
have already said that we reserve the right to continue
sanctions, especially against individuals."
"The position on Nord Stream 2 is not affected by this for
the time being; this is a project on which you know the position
of the federal government," Merkel said.
It was a "diplomatic duty" to keep open channels of
communication with Europe's giant eastern neighbour, she added.
Germany's position is that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial
project. However, Merkel expanded on her description of the
pipeline, which she said she discussed openly with Macron.
"On the one hand, this is a commercial project, on the other
hand, it has political implications and plays a big role in the
transatlantic area," Merkel said.
Washington has long argued the pipeline will increase
Russian leverage over Europe. New U.S. President Joe Biden
believes it is a "bad deal for Europe".
The poisoning and jailing of Navalny has thrust Nord Stream
2 up Germany's political agenda, creating a serious problem for
Merkel's successor following the country's September election.
The frontrunner to succeed Merkel, new Christian Democrat
leader Armin Laschet, firmly supports Nord Stream 2 but his
would-be governing partner, the ecologist Greens, are opposed to
it.
Macron said he "very strongly" condemned Moscow's behaviour
towards Navalny from his poisoning to his arrest and to the
expulsion of foreign diplomats.
On Nord Stream 2, he said: "We have set a European course
and I will stick to it. Nothing can be done without close
Franco-German cooperation. We want to implement a more sovereign
energy transition and a more demanding discussion with Russia".
The $11 billion pipeline, which is 90% complete, would
double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream line to deliver
gas from Russia to Europe via Germany under the Baltic Sea.
