Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Germany discussing sending more troops to Lithuania - defence minister

02/05/2022 | 07:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht visits Rukla military base

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is considering deploying additional troops to Lithuania, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said, as tensions remained high over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine.

In an interview with the Funke media group to be published online on Sunday and in newspapers on Monday, Lambrecht said Germany was "already making an important contribution in Lithuania" by leading a NATO battlegroup.

"As a matter of principle, additional troops are available as reinforcement, and we are in talks with Lithuania at the moment to find out what exactly would make sense in this regard," she said.

Russia has denied planning to invade Ukraine but has tens of thousands of troops near its neighbour's borders, prompting the United States to order about 3,000 extra troops to bolster NATO's eastern flank in Poland and Romania.

The first of these U.S. troops arrived on Saturday at Rzeszow military base in southeastern Poland.

NATO has already deployed four multinational combat units with some 5,000 troops in total in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. They were sent there in response to Moscow's annexation of the Crimea region from Ukraine in 2014.

These so-called NATO battlegroups, led by the United States, Germany, Canada and Britain, are meant to stall an attack in the region and buy time for additional NATO troops to reach the frontline.

Two U.S. officials said on Saturday that Russia has in place about 70% of the combat power it believes it would need for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Lambrecht again ruled out supplying Kyiv with arms, after Ukraine's embassy in Germany sent a list with specific requests to the foreign and defence ministries in Berlin.

The list included missile defence systems, tools for electronic warfare, night vision goggles, digital radios, radar stations and military ambulances - equipment which, in part, is already in short supply within the Germany forces.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, additional reporting by Andreas Rinke, editing by Timothy Heritage)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02/05Germany discussing sending more troops to Lithuania - defence minister
RE
02/05Russian forces at 70% of level needed for full Ukraine invasion - U.S. officials
RE
02/05U.S. coronavirus deaths surpass 900,000
RE
02/05Thousands rally proclaiming 'Kharkiv is Ukraine' in city near Russian border
RE
02/05First U.S. reinforcement troops arrive in Poland, more expected
RE
02/05France's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine
RE
02/05Iran says U.S. should provide guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
RE
02/05Iran says U.S. should provide guarantees for revival of 2015 nuclear deal
RE
02/05Ukraine buys back GDP-linked debt as Russia tensions weigh on bonds
RE
02/05Xi had opportunity to urge Putin to pursue Ukraine diplomacy in meeting -U.S. official
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish